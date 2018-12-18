Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of counterfeit Toyota parts following search in Monaghan

Some of the parts seized by gardaí during the operation

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED an estimated €500,000 worth of car parts from a premises near Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

The seizure was made after investigators attached to the Carrickmacross district searched a premises at Drumgoose as part of a probe into the importation and sale of counterfeit car parts in the State.

During the search, which was assisted by an intellectual property brand protection agency, Toyota Landcruiser jeep bullbars, tail lights, mud flaps, and body panels, all bearing Toyota trademarked logos, were seized.

No arrests were made during the search and investigations into the seizure are ongoing.