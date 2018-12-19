11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 11 people during a so-called “day of action” as part of Operation Thor in west Cork.

The arrests were made yesterday when gardaí detained 11 individuals and charged them on 27 counts relating to a number of recent incidents.

They included robbery, the sale and supply of drugs, theft and fraud offences, harassment, criminal damage, handling stolen property and the possession of offensive weapons.

12 summonses and one bench warrant were also executed yesterday, while the garda’s Roads Policing Unit made one arrest for drug driving, and caught two people driving without insurance and two others without road tax.

Revenue and Customs officers also caught one motorist driving using dyed diesel.

Superintendent Brendan Fogarty said the purpose of the day of action was to prevent crime and engage with the local community.

“We are always available to talk to our local community about personal safety and would encourage everyone to go visit www.garda.ie for further information and advice,” he said.