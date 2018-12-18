Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have renewed their appeal for witnesses in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a woman earlier this month and have released an Evofit of the suspect.

The alleged incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 9 December.

The victim was brought from Serpentine Avenue through the city centre to Emmet Street in a white taxi, where gardaí believe it was parked between 2am and 3am.

The man is described as between 27 and 35 years old, with short black hair, a beard and was wearing glasses.

He was also wearing a short sleeved shirt.

An Evofit of the man and the car have been released by gardaí.

Gardaí wish to make contact with anyone in the Shelbourne Road or Serpentine Avenue area between 12.45am and 2am, and also in the Emmet Street area of Dublin 1 from 2am to 3am.

Any motorists who were in these areas and have dash cam in the vehicles are being asked to check the footage and contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have travelled in a white taxi in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.