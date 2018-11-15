Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare

A MAN IN his 40s has been shot dead in a gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident outside a house at Glen Easton Way following a report of a shooting at about 9.15pm.

Gardaí are attending the scene, and the shooting is understood to be feud-related, although the identity of the victim is not yet known.

The victim was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The scene is sealed off pending the arrival of Garda Crime Scene Examiners and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate this evening between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.