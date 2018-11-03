Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information after upgrading a missing persons case to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Giedre Raguckaite, who has been missing since May.

The Lithuanian National was last seen on Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk at around 6pm on 26 May 2018.

She is described as being 5ft 5in in height and of slight build with blonde hair and green eyes.

“Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the murder of Giedre Raguckaite,” a garda spokesperson has confirmed. “They continue to appeal for the members of the public for information”.

Anyone who has seen Giedre or may have any information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Dundalk Garda station on 043 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.