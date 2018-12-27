Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal to trace the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing since yesterday.

16-year-old Cristina Ciurar was last seen at her home in Belburbet, Co Cavan on Wednesday 26 December.

Cristina is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height with brown eyes and long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a cream skirt and a green jacket.

It is believed that Cristina is in the company of her boyfriend and that he has access to a red VW Golf car. It is possible that they may be in Northern Ireland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 – 4368800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station