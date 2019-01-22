Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in undergrowth in Cork city centre

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Cork city centre this morning.

The man’s body was discovered in undergrowth at a walkway along the River Lee at 11.45am, An Garda Síochána confirmed.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí have said that the result of the post-mortem will decide the direction of the investigation.