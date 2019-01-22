This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in undergrowth in Cork city centre

The man’s body was found shortly before midday.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 2:36 PM
1 hour ago 7,458 Views 1 Comment
Image: RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Cork city centre this morning. 

The man’s body was discovered in undergrowth at a walkway along the River Lee at 11.45am, An Garda Síochána confirmed.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí have said that the result of the post-mortem will decide the direction of the investigation.

