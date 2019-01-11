Gardaí investigating Deirdre O'Flaherty disappearance find 'nothing that furthers the search'

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have concluded their search as part of the investigation into the disappearance of 46-year-old Deirdre O’Flaherty, finding nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre.

“Unfortunately, nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search. The site is on private property and remains closed to the public,” a garda spokesperson said.

Deirdre, a doctor from Tyrone, vanished from her family’s holiday home in Moville, Co Donegal on 11 January 2009. Her car was found at a nearby beach.

She was declared dead by a High Court judge in Belfast in 2012 who said he was satisfied the woman had drowned after going into the sea.

On Tuesday, gardaí launched the search at the site in Milford Garda District, carried out by members of the Donegal divisional search team and the Garda Technical Bureau. They were also assisted by private contractors.

Today’s search concluded on what is the tenth anniversary of Deirdre’s disappearance and gardaí have requested that the privacy of her family is respected at this time.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Deirdre’s disappearance to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.