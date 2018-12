GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating an alleged rape of a woman in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The alleged rape happened in Dublin 2, according to a statement from gardaí.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is believed to have been socialising in a hotel in the city centre before the alleged attack took place.

She was later taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Station are investigating.

No arrests have been made.