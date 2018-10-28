Gardaí investigating serious traffic collision on the M6

GARDAÍ IN ATHLONE are investigating a serious road traffic collision on the M6 eastbound at Moate, Co Westmeath.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.45am this morning between junction 7 and junction 6 on the M6. Both junctions are exits for Moate.

A truck collided with a 26-year-old male pedestrian. The man was seriously injured and taken to Tullamore General Hospital where his injuries are described as critical. The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old male, was uninjured in the collision.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed for the next couple of hours in order to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 2.15am and 2.45 am to contact them in Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 111 666. Or any Garda station.