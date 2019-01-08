Woman's body found with severe injuries at house in Ardee

The scene in Ardee this afternoon.

The scene in Ardee this afternoon.

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a house in Ardee, Co Louth.

It is believed that the body was found with severe injuries.

Gardaí were called to a house in the Clonmore area of the town at around 11.30am.

The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Updates to follow…