Gardaí issue fresh appeal over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have renewed their appeal for information into the 2005 murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy.

Duffy was murdered in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal on 29 January 2005.

He returned home after a night out at approximately 2.30am that morning and was attacked and fatally injured. Gardaí issued a fresh appeal for information into his death today.

“Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement today.

“It is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bring Shaun’s killer or killers to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53114 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111