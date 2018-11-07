Gardaí seek help to trace missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal as they seek assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing since Monday.

Zi Cheng Zheng was last seen at Granby Place, Dublin 1 on 5 November at 2pm.

When the 15-year-old was last seen he was wearing a blue jacket and grey track suit bottoms.

The teenager has been described as being 5′ 5″ in height, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to gardaí, Zi Cheng Zheng is known to frequent Dublin city centre and Bray.

Anyone with information that could help lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 6668000.