Gardaí seek help to trace Emma Keating missing from Navan

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal as they seek assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Emma Keating.

Emma was reported missing to gardaí in Navan earlier today by family members “who are anxious to locate her”.

Emma has been described as 5ft 9” in height, of very thin build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokesperson added that Emma has access to a grey coloured Renault Scenic car.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí in Navan on 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.