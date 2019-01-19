Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man (37) and woman (55) following a search operation in which drugs with an estimated street value of €500k were seized.

During the operation targeting the activities of a Drimnagh based organised criminal group, a house was searched in Drimnagh late last night.

During the search – lead by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force – quantities of heroin, cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine were discovered.

It is believed that the drugs have a combined estimated street of €500k, pending further analysis.

During the operation, gardaí arrested the man and woman who are both currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The two can be detained for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing.