Poll: How often do you break the speed limit?

ON 27 DECEMBER this year, Gardaí said that they caught almost 500 people driving over the speed limit. Around 101,900 speed checks were made across the country on Thursday; of that number 476 were caught speeding.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is looking to introduce graduated fines for people caught speeding: the faster a driver goes, the more penalty points and fines they will get.

Speed checks usually take place at designated areas, but other roads are less likely to be checked, so people are more likely to break the speed limit on them.

We’re asking you: how often do you break the speed limit?

