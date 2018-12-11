Northern Ireland's chief fire officer has been suspended

THE HEAD OF fire and rescue services in Northern Ireland has been suspended from duty.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) made the announcement last night that Gary Thompson was being given a “precautionary suspension”.

Thompson, who’s worked for the NIFRS for more than 20 years, has been in the top job since 2016.

In a statement, the NIFRS said that precautionary suspension is “a neutral action” in line with its policies and procedures.

“The NIFRS board, in conjunction with the Department of Health, will now consider and put in place interim arrangements to ensure the continued delivery of our service to the public,” it said.

No further comment was made as to why Thompson was suspended.