Many Irish flights still affected as first planes begin to leave from Gatwick

LONDON GATWICK AIRPORT has reopened its runway this morning, with a limited number of aircrafts scheduled for departure and arrival.

Despite this, a number of Irish flights due to and from the airport have been cancelled with Ryanair telling customers that services due to travel from Gatwick will instead operate to/from London Stansted.

Aer Lingus, meanwhile, said that it was putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption, including increased capacity to Heathrow and accommodating passengers at other London airports. It said that all guests booked to/from Gatwick today will have the option to change their flight for free.

All people due to fly are urged to check with their airline, as chaos continues following the complete shutdown of services at the busy airport during the Christmas rush.

It is believed that the knock-on delays could continue well into this weekend.

Passengers face into a third day of disruption today as police said they are considering shooting down the drone that has grounded flights.

Police said they were considering the “tactical option” of shooting down the drone after more than 50 sightings of the device near the airfield since Wednesday night when the runway was first closed.

Police and airport authorities believe the drone is being flown in a deliberate act to disrupt the airport at one of the busiest times of year, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded just days before Christmas.

The British army has also been called in over the drone.

A number of flights managed to get off this morning, while others were delayed or cancelled.

Some 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night, and a further 110,000 who had been due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights yesterday.

The airport said on Twitter this morning it couldn’t respond to individual queries online, but would provide regular updates throughout the day.

Due to the unprecedented volume of tweets we're receiving at the moment we are posting regular updates here, but may be unable to respond to individuals. Please check the latest flight information with your airline. We apologise for the continued disruption today. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 21, 2018

With reporting from AFP