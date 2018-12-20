Gatwick Airport flights remain suspended following reports of drones over runway

FLIGHTS TO AND FROM London’s Gatwick Airport remain suspended flights following reports of drones flying over the airfield.

Sightings of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield were made at around 9pm yesterday evening, the airfield was closed until 3.01am while the situation was investigated alongside Sussex Police.

However, after further sightings of drone in the vicinity of the airport, the runway was closed again from 3.45am.

The shutdown has led to a number of flights being diverted to other airports while aircraft have been unable to depart from Gatwick.

“Our airlines are working to provide affected passengers with hotel accommodation or transport passengers landing at other airports to Gatwick by other means, and Gatwick staff are looking after passengers in our terminals,” the airport said in a statement this morning.

Anyone flying from Gatwick Airport, or following someone from the airport today, is being asked to check the status of their flight.

“Please do not travel to the airport without checking with your airline first,” it said.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience today, but the safety of our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority.”

The airport said it will issue a further update when it has “suitable reassurance that it is appropriate to re-open the runway”.

Dublin Airport has said that “passengers travelling to Gatwick Airport should check with their airline”.

Gatwick Airport serves more than 228 destinations in 74 countries for 45 million passengers a year.

Under British legislation, drones cannot be flown near aircraft or airports, or at an altitude of over 400 feet.

With reporting by AFP.