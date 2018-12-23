This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Couple arrested over Gatwick drone released without charge

The airport is offering a €56,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disruption.

By AFP Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 12:05 PM
15 minutes ago 1,597 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4412492
Police searched a house yesterday in Crawley, near Gatwick
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Police searched a house yesterday in Crawley, near Gatwick
Police searched a house yesterday in Crawley, near Gatwick
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

A MAN AND a woman arrested over the drone disruption that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill at London’s Gatwick Airport were released without charge today, police said.

A 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the town of Crawley, near Britain’s second-busiest airport, were arrested yesterday.

The police swooped after three days of disruption from Wednesday to Friday, affecting 140,000 passengers.

“Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick,” Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

Drones were sighted buzzing around the airfield more than 50 times, forcing the government to bring in specialist military resources to help counter the threat.

The dangers posed by drones include the possibility of a device smashing into a passenger plane or being sucked up into an engine where its highly flammable lithium battery could cause a catastrophe.

“Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions, and we continue to actively follow lines of investigation,” said Tingley.

“We ask for the public’s continued support by reporting anything suspicious, contacting us with any information in relation to the drone incidents at Gatwick.”

The airport has offered a £50,000 (€56,000) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disruption.

Under recently-introduced laws in Britain, drones cannot be flown near aircraft or within a kilometre of an airport, or at an altitude of over 400 feet (122 metres).

Violators face up to five years in prison for endangering an aircraft.

Gatwick, around 50 kilometres south of the British capital, is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world’s busiest single-runway air hub.

On its website, Gatwick said its runway was open and it aimed to run a full schedule over the weekend.

Passengers were warned to expect some delays and cancellations as their airport tried to recover its operations.

“Safety is Gatwick’s top priority and we are grateful for passengers’ continued patience as we work to get them to their final destination in time for Christmas,” the airport said.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    98,295  38
    2
    		'Yellow vest' protesters demonstrate at KBC headquarters as gardaí probe Dublin attacks
    94,429  211
    3
    		Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'
    53,829  28
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    231  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    67,621  27
    2
    		As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    42,682  24
    3
    		Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    36,502  89
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    5,397  3
    2
    		Here's the skincare products that Irish MUAs and beauty experts recommend sticking on your Christmas list
    4,657  0
    3
    		Miley Cyrus, Michael Rapaport, and Lindsay Lohan... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,247  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HEALTH
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    COURT
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie