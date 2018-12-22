This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two arrested over 'criminal use of drones' as disruption continues at Gatwick

Flights resumed at Gatwick yesterday, but knock-on delays are still affecting passengers this weekend.

By AFP Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 7,460 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4411476
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TWO PEOPLE WERE arrested in connection with the “criminal use of drones” at London Gatwick Airport, police said today, after three days of disruption affected tens of thousands of passengers during the pre-Christmas getaway.

Drones were first sighted hovering around Britain’s second-busiest air hub on Wednesday, grinding the runway to a standstill and causing chaos for more than 120,000 people.

“As part of our ongoing investigations into the criminal use of drones which has severely disrupted flights in and out of Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police made two arrests just after 10:00pm on December 21,” the force’s Superintendent James Collis said.

“Every line of enquiry will remain open to us until we are confident that we have mitigated further threats to the safety of passengers.”

Police urged passengers and the public to remain vigilant around the airport, south of London, and report any further sightings.

Flights resumed yesterday after a new drone sighting briefly forced planes to be grounded as a “precautionary measure”, a Gatwick spokesman said.

Sussex Police said officers had been using “a range of tactics” to hunt for the mystery drone operators and “build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions” from the device.

The dangers posed by drones include the possibility of a device smashing into a passenger plane or being sucked up into an engine where its highly flammable lithium battery could cause a catastrophe.

Widespread disruption

Passengers, many trying to get home for Christmas or to start their holidays, were advised to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

On Friday morning a Gatwick spokesman said 91 of the day’s 412 scheduled arrivals had been cancelled, while 64 of 371 scheduled departures had also been scrapped.

The army was called in on Thursday to offer support, with the defence ministry deploying what was described only as specialist equipment.

“There are a range of measures which are there today which should give passengers confidence that they are safe to fly,” Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the BBC yesterday.

Government officials held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Cat and mouse chase

There had been more than 50 sightings of the device or devices since the first reports at 9:00 pm on Wednesday and shooting down the drone had been considered as an option, said Jason Tingley of Sussex Police.

“We will do what we can to take that drone out of the sky and remove that disruption,” he said.

Justin Burtenshaw, head of armed policing for Sussex and Surrey said on Thursday: “Each time we believe we get close to the operator, the drone disappears. When we look to reopen the airfield the drone reappears”.

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said officers were working on the theory there was more than one drone.

Before yesterday’s sighting at 5:10 pm, a drone had last been spotted at around 10:00 pm on Thursday.

‘We’re in limbo’

Some 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night, and a further 110,000 who had been due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights Thursday.

Mike, from London, had his flight cancelled on Friday and will miss his connection to Ghana.

“We’re in limbo. We don’t actually know when we’ll be flying out at all because we haven’t been promised a rescheduled flight, we haven’t been promised any further information, any compensation. Nothing at all.”

Darcis, 32, who was supposed to arrive from Milan on Thursday and had to sleep at the airport, said: “I cannot understand why such a small thing can cause an international airport like Gatwick (to close). They should be ready for these things. I really don’t understand what we can do.”

The drama dominated Britain’s newspapers on Friday, with speculation that an eco-activist was responsible.

Gatwick, around 50 kilometres south of the British capital, is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world’s busiest single-runway air hub.

Inbound flights were diverted to other airports, including Paris, while passengers waiting to take off faced gruelling delays.

Under a new British law, drones cannot be flown near aircraft or within a kilometre of an airport, or at an altitude of over 122 metres.

Violators face up to five years in prison for endangering an aircraft.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I can't allow Ireland to be blamed here': Coveney says some UK politicians need reminder of Irish history
    81,653  120
    2
    		Martina Fitzgerald to leave RTÉ after 18 years
    55,836  44
    3
    		Gardaí investigating fire at KBC building in Dublin city centre
    39,535  164
    Fora
    1
    		'We made mistakes when it came to funding. We could've ramped up the business even quicker'
    154  0
    2
    		Here's what some of Ireland's top bosses always ask in job interviews
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    47,729  44
    2
    		As it happened: Wolves v Liverpool, Premier League
    40,131  42
    3
    		'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    35,059  47
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's how much Michelle Obama's viral boots will set you back
    7,517  1
    2
    		Emily Atack was told she was 'no longer needed' a day before filming The Inbetweeners' reunion
    7,219  0
    3
    		Public Service Announcement: Miley Cyrus gave the lyrics to Santa Baby a feminist overhaul
    4,068  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Leo Varadkar has watched the Roscommon eviction video, but says it doesn't give a 'full understanding' of events
    Leo Varadkar has watched the Roscommon eviction video, but says it doesn't give a 'full understanding' of events
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie