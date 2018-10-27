'As a candidate I didn't perform': Gavin Duffy has said it's too early to say if he'll run for the Áras again

BUSINESSMAN GAVIN DUFFY has conceded he didn’t perform well as an election candidate in his bid for the Presidency.

Both the Irish Times and RTÉ exit polls place Duffy on just 2%, the candidate set to attain the lowest level of support in the election.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Pat Kenny this morning he said:

The platform I put forward never resonated with people.

As a candidate I didn’t perform.

The former Dragons’ Den start told Kenny it’s too early to say if he’ll run again. He also admitted that having business people in the race, three of them former reality TV stars, “diluted the votes”.

Duffy said the vote, which shows President Michael D Higgins is in store for a landslide victory, proves people are interested in a candidate from outside the political establishment:

There is a 25-30% vote there from outside of the political establishment.

.@GavinDuffy says he doesn't think his business - which includes coaching and mentoring services - will suffer as a result of his apparently unsuccessful campaign. #Aras18 — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) October 27, 2018 Source: Newstalk /Twitter

Duffy however insists he doesn’t think his media training business which provides coaching services will suffer as a result of his performance.

He thanked the media for fair treatment during the campaign, and wished President Michael D Higgins well in his second term.

Duffy highlighted that without this weekend’s vote Higgins would not have had a mandate.