After 16 years and numerous controversies, George Hook is leaving Newstalk

Hook has been at Newstalk for 16 years.

GEORGE HOOK IS leaving Newstalk, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

The controversial broadcaster will present his last edition of his weekend programme Hook’s Saturday Sit In next month, Newstalk has confirmed.

Hook has been with Newstalk since its inception 16 years ago and the station’s managing editor Patricia Monohan paid tribute to him in a statement this afternoon.

George has been with Newstalk since we launched in 2002 and in the intervening 16 years has made a great contribution to the station.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank him and wish him well in his retirement.”

Hook has been involved in numerous controversies during his time at the station, including when he was suspended for comments he made about what he described as the ”personal responsibility” of rape victims.

That incident led to Hook departing his daily High Noon programme before returning to present a weekend programme.

Previous to that, Hook was criticised for his use of the phrase “implied consent”, drawing the ire of campaigners and abuse victims.

More recently, Hook faced a backlash for comments he made about the potential deportation of a young Bray boy.

In other media news, RTÉ has announced some changes to its news division with the hiring of a new digital editor and the transfer of a senior reporter.

RTÉ News science and technology correspondent Will Goodbody is to become the station’s business editor, leading its business news coverage across all platforms.

Goodbody has been with RTÉ since 2003 when he joined as a reporter on Morning Ireland.

RTÉ has also announced that James McNamara has been hired as the station’s digital editor. English-born McNamara has worked across a number of outlets both here and in the UK, most notably as digital editor in The Sunday Business Post and with the Irish Daily Mirror’s website.