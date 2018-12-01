'We have lost a great American': Surviving US presidents lead tributes to George H.W. Bush

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for former US president George H.W. Bush following his death on Friday.

The 41st president’s family confirmed his passing at the age of 94, which comes just months after the death of his wife and revered first lady Barbara in April.

Tributes were led by a number of surviving US presidents, including Bush’s son, the 43rd president George W. Bush.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” Bush Jr said.

Meanwhile, current president Donald Trump praised Bush for what he brought to the presidency during his four-year term in office between 1988 and 1992.

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service,” the US President said in a statement.

Former president Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election, commented on the unlikely friendship he struck up with his one-time political rival.

“I am profoundly grateful for every minute I spent with President Bush and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts,” Clinton said.

A letter from Bush wishing Clinton luck on day of the latter’s inauguration, in which Bush said he would be “rooting for” Clinton during his presidency, also went viral on social media.

Barack Obama also highlighted Bush’s role in US politics, saying his life was a “testament to the notion that public service was a noble, joyous calling”.

“It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try,” he said.

Others to pay tribute to Bush included actor Arnold Schwarzenegger – a former Republican senator – and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who said “we have lost a great American”.

With additional reporting from AFP.