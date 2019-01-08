This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suspect arrested over major data leak targeting German officials including Angela Merkel

The information comprised addresses, phone numbers, letters, invoices and copies of identity documents.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 9:11 AM
44 minutes ago 1,095 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4428201
The Reichstag Building, home of the German parliament
Image: Omer Messinger via PA Images
The Reichstag Building, home of the German parliament
The Reichstag Building, home of the German parliament
Image: Omer Messinger via PA Images

GERMAN POLICE HAVE said they have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in the case of private data stolen from hundreds of politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, and published online.

“The prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt, the Central Office for Fighting Internet and Computer Crime and the Federal Police Office (BKA) searched the apartment of a 20-year-old suspect on January 6 and took him into custody,” the BKA said in a statement.

It announced a press conference at midday to give further details on the probe into the remarkable breach of cybersecurity, which has piled political pressure on the government.

The information, which comprised home addresses, mobile phone numbers, letters, invoices and copies of identity documents, was first released via Twitter in December but its spread gathered pace last week.

Among the estimated 1,000 people affected were members of the Bundestag lower house of parliament and the European Parliament as well as regional and local assemblies.

Deputies from all parties represented in the Bundestag were targeted with the exception of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), the largest opposition group in parliament.

Although the leak was sweeping, there is no evidence that sensitive information reached the public, investigators and the interior ministry has said.

Beyond politicians, the leak also exposed the private data of celebrities and journalists, including chats and voicemail messages from spouses and children of those targeted.

The information derived both from social media and private “cloud” data.

The Twitter account @_0rbit published the links every day last month, along the lines of an advent calendar with each link to new information hidden behind a “door”.

The account, which calls itself G0d and has now been suspended by Twitter, was opened in mid-2017 and purportedly has more than 18,000 followers. 

It described its activities as “security researching”, “artist” and “satire and irony” and said it was based in Hamburg.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Too little too late': Hauliers slam no-deal Brexit rehearsal as 'window dressing'
    63,096  72
    2
    		Man tries to rob female UFC star in Rio - immediately regrets decision
    56,103  34
    3
    		'Deeply saddened': Tributes paid to student who died after falling from Cliffs of Moher
    47,192  11
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you believe all the economic doom and gloom predicted for 2019?
    344  0
    2
    		Stores warn a tax hike on food supplements is 'completely inconsistent' with health policy
    243  0
    3
    		The boss of Diageo's local whiskey says Ireland's luxury range is 'underdeveloped'
    238  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland legend Damien Duff's move to Celtic confirmed
    54,507  32
    2
    		Ireland's McAteer fumes at referee over red card after Star Sixes clash with England striker Owen
    43,016  18
    3
    		'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    36,807  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you're one of the few not celebrating Big Bang's cancellation, Jim Parsons has a few words for you
    10,014  5
    2
    		Dancing With The Stars viewers were divided over 'objectifying' comments about Peter Stringer's body
    8,241  2
    3
    		RuPaul banned a drag queen’s period-themed dress because it was in ‘bad taste’
    6,665  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    EU
    Opinion: How could a second Brexit referendum be undemocratic?
    Opinion: How could a second Brexit referendum be undemocratic?
    'Too little too late': Hauliers slam no-deal Brexit rehearsal as 'window dressing'
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    OPINION
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    A mother on drug crime in Ireland: 'When the dealers called to my door and wanted me to settle his debts, I’d had enough'
    The Irish For: Forget the January blues - let's talk about birds
    9 AT 9
    The 9 at 9: Tuesday
    The 9 at 9: Tuesday
    The 9 at 9: Monday
    The 9 at 9: Sunday
    REFERENDUM
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Referendum on divorce could be delayed, warns Taoiseach
    These are the referendums coming up in 2019 - and a few after that

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie