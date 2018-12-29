Here's how much the government has spent on its nationwide 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' events

THE GOVERNMENT HAS spent just under €200,000 on its six “Getting Ireland Brexit Ready” events throughout the country.

As Ireland’s close proximity and links to the UK leaves it particularly vulnerable to any kind of Brexit, the government said it was hosting these events so businesses could be informed on how they’ll have to adapt after the planned date Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

Earlier this month, the government published its plans for dealing with a no-deal Brexit as the risk continues to heighten that the UK will crash out of the EU without a deal.

Responding to a parliamentary question last week by Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said these events were set up to “inform and advise about Brexit preparedness, and the range of support measures and resources the government has put in place”.

Those took place were in Cork, Galway, Monaghan, Dublin, Limerick and Letterkenny, with a total attendance of around 2,500 across the six events.

Over a dozen agencies and government departments were brought together “under one roof to inform and advise both citizens and businesses”.

The events gained coverage in the UK, as noted by Coveney in his response. Sky News reporter Faisal Islam attended the roadshow in Galway, and said there is “nothing like this in the UK” for its businesses to get Brexit-ready.

Newsworthy interview with @simoncoveney incoming on Sky News.. till then in Galway, Ireland’s extraordinary business preparedness roadshow involving €5000 grants, advice, €100 millions subsidised loans for Brexit affected business.



There is nothing like this happening in U.K.: pic.twitter.com/3YqhvQ3ZGF — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) October 12, 2018 Source: Faisal Islam /Twitter

Coveney added that the Department of Foreign Affairs’ dedicated Brexit website had been viewed 26,000 times.

Outlining the costs involved, Coveney said “every effort” was made to keep them to a “necessary minimum”.

Venue hire, catering and related costs amounted to €66,884.22

Event staging and audio-visual equipment cost €55,183.96, while advertising and design cost €37,729.75.

In all, the events cost the government €198,288.20.

There are no further events planned at this time.

The pressure is expected to ramp up again in the New Year, with Theresa May hoping to win parliament’s support for her already-delayed vote on the Brexit deal her government has agreed with the EU.