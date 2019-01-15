This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Is this the best a man can get?': Gillette under fire for new #MeToo advert

Praise and scorn has been poured on the shaving brand’s new ad, with Piers Morgan one of those unimpressed.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 10:20 AM
58 minutes ago 8,201 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4440426

Source: Gillette/YouTube

THE NEW ADVERT from shaving products brand Gillette centres on the #MeToo movement, and is drawing both praise and scorn for its content.

Playing on its long time slogan “the best a man can get” and asking “is this the best a man can get?” it showcases instances of bullying and sexual harassment, and says that men can and should do better.

After showing these negative behaviours, it shows positive ones such as stepping in to prevent fighting or public harassment. 

While some critics have said the advert is anti-men, others have criticised Gillette for aiming to “cash in” on the #MeToo movement, which has highlighted cases of men sexually harassing women across various industries and countries.

Published on Sunday, the video has over 2.4 million views on YouTube, but 220,000 downvotes on the platform indicating a degree of displeasure with the advert.

Never one to shy away from expressing his opinion, TV presenter Piers Morgan was one of those to weigh in strongly on the topic.

He said: “I’ve used Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity. Let boys be damn boys. Let men be damn men.”

Others expressing fury are using the hashtag #BoycottGillette to voice their displeasure on social media.

boycott gillette Source: Twitter

The brand dismissed criticism of the advert, and said it was about creating “positive change” in future years by showing how men can hold each other accountable and eliminate excuses for bad behaviour.

Gillette is also donating $1 million for the next three years to US charities aimed at supporting men.

While it did draw criticism, the advert was also praised in many quarters.

And, lest we forget, there were far more valid reasons for criticism a decade ago.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    82,493  101
    2
    		Gardaí probe south Dublin sex attack after teenager says she was followed and assaulted
    58,593  26
    3
    		Controversial 'McJesus' sculpture causes outrage and protests by Israeli Christians
    48,522  74
    Fora
    1
    		Over two years after a Brexit scare, forklift maker Combilift is forecasting double-digit UK growth
    592  0
    2
    		Irish-founded media firm Storyful has shut its Hong Kong office as it lays off staff
    477  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you pay to listen to a motivational speaker?
    209  0
    The42
    1
    		Cork star says camogie has become 'boring to play' and 'boring to watch'
    37,725  19
    2
    		Racing 'strongly condemn racist insults' against Zebo during Ulster game
    27,348  108
    3
    		Here's what your province needs from the final round of European pool matches
    26,950  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mary Queen of Scots director Josie Rourke explained the menstruation scene Saoirse Ronan was praising last week
    6,413  1
    2
    		Turns out the Celebrity Big Brother US lineup is nearly as good as that fake 'leaked' version
    5,035  0
    3
    		'It felt like power': Sarah Silverman viewed her own past conduct through a #MeToo lens
    4,759  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Judge rejects HSE paramedic's application to reverse guilty plea to assaulting two students
    HEALTH
    'This doesn't need to continue': Concerns over 'worrying' rise in lung cancer diagnoses made in A&amp;E
    'This doesn't need to continue': Concerns over 'worrying' rise in lung cancer diagnoses made in A&E
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    Here are just some of the problems facing the Taoiseach as TDs head back to the Dáíl
    EU
    'No deal’ Brexit would have 'devastating economic consequences' in Ireland
    'No deal’ Brexit would have 'devastating economic consequences' in Ireland
    'She's in office, but not in power': What could happen if Theresa May's Brexit deal fails?
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    COURT
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    Scientology-linked drug rehab centre goes to High Court to quash planning refusal
    Kinahan associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh due in UK court this morning over firearms offences

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie