Former England manager Glenn Hoddle 'responding well' after falling seriously ill

FORMER ENGLAND MANAGER Glenn Hoddle is said to be “responding well” after he was hospitalised after being taken ill on his 61st birthday yesterday.

Hoddle fell ill shortly after he began his punditry duties on BT Sport.

“The condition is serious but Glenn is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well,” said a spokesperson for the former Tottenham and Chelsea midfielder.

This morning, BT presenter Jake Humphrey said “the latest news on Glenn is that he is responding well.

He added on social media: “Any more news & will let you know. Thanks for the care & kind words the last 24 hours.”

The England national team tweeted: “Worrying news. Get well soon, @GlennHoddle – we’re all behind you.”

Tottenham, the club where Hoddle starred as a supremely talented midfielder, winning two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup, and went on to manage, tweeted their support.

“Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to @GlennHoddle for a full and speedy recovery after he was taken ill this morning.”

Argentinian great Ossie Ardiles – who played alongside Hoddle in the 1981 FA Cup replay triumph over Manchester City – said his thoughts were with his former team-mate.

Get well soon! Our thoughts and prayers with him and his family.

Chelsea – who Hoddle also managed and took to the 1994 FA Cup final – tweeted a message of solidarity.

“Our thoughts are with former Blues boss Glenn Hoddle who has been taken seriously ill on his 61st birthday. We’re right with you Glenn.”

Best of his generation

Former England great Gary Lineker — who along with Hoddle was a pivotal player in England’s 1986 World Cup finals campaign where they reached the quarter-finals — chipped in with his own message.

“Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on, Glenn.”

Brighton manager Chris Hughton, who also played with Hoddle at Spurs, said he was a role model for so many players.

“At this moment my thoughts and prayers go to him, I heard the news as I was coming off the pitch,” said Hughton following the 1-0 win over Wolves.

Glenn is a friend, I have known him for a long time back to my Spurs youth days. He was a model professional, the one we looked up to and we wish him all the best.

Hoddle, capped 53 times for England, was considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

After Spurs he also played for Monaco — playing alongside present Leicester City manager Claude Puel and with whom he lifted the 1988 Ligue 1 title — Swindon and Chelsea.

“I would like to wish him a speedy recovery,” Puel told BT Sport after the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Hoddle went on to manage England after spells in charge of Swindon and Chelsea and took them to the 1998 World Cup finals where they reached the second round before bowing out on penalties to Argentina.

He lost his job the following year after controversial remarks he made suggesting disabled people were paying the price for sins in past lives in an interview with The Times — the remarks all the stranger as he was an ardent fundraiser for disabled peoples charities.

Aside from his beloved Spurs he also managed Southampton and then finally Wolverhampton Wanderers but since he left them in 2006 he has steadily built up a reputation as a respected pundit.

