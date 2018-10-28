This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle 'responding well' after falling seriously ill

Well known figures have all wished Hoddle a speedy recovery.

By AFP Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 10:52 AM
30 minutes ago 2,954 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4310353
Image: Adam Daly/PA Images
Image: Adam Daly/PA Images

FORMER ENGLAND MANAGER Glenn Hoddle is said to be “responding well” after he was hospitalised after being taken ill on his 61st birthday yesterday.

Hoddle fell ill shortly after he began his punditry duties on BT Sport.

“The condition is serious but Glenn is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well,” said a spokesperson for the former Tottenham and Chelsea midfielder.

This morning, BT presenter Jake Humphrey said “the latest news on Glenn is that he is responding well.

He added on social media: “Any more news & will let you know. Thanks for the care & kind words the last 24 hours.”

The England national team tweeted: “Worrying news. Get well soon, @GlennHoddle – we’re all behind you.”

Tottenham, the club where Hoddle starred as a supremely talented midfielder, winning two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup, and went on to manage, tweeted their support.

“Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to @GlennHoddle for a full and speedy recovery after he was taken ill this morning.”

Argentinian great Ossie Ardiles – who played alongside Hoddle in the 1981 FA Cup replay triumph over Manchester City – said his thoughts were with his former team-mate.

Get well soon! Our thoughts and prayers with him and his family.

Chelsea – who Hoddle also managed and took to the 1994 FA Cup final – tweeted a message of solidarity.

“Our thoughts are with former Blues boss Glenn Hoddle who has been taken seriously ill on his 61st birthday. We’re right with you Glenn.”

Best of his generation

Former England great Gary Lineker — who along with Hoddle was a pivotal player in England’s 1986 World Cup finals campaign where they reached the quarter-finals — chipped in with his own message.

“Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on, Glenn.”

Brighton manager Chris Hughton, who also played with Hoddle at Spurs, said he was a role model for so many players.

“At this moment my thoughts and prayers go to him, I heard the news as I was coming off the pitch,” said Hughton following the 1-0 win over Wolves.

Glenn is a friend, I have known him for a long time back to my Spurs youth days. He was a model professional, the one we looked up to and we wish him all the best.

Hoddle, capped 53 times for England, was considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

After Spurs he also played for Monaco — playing alongside present Leicester City manager Claude Puel and with whom he lifted the 1988 Ligue 1 title — Swindon and Chelsea.

“I would like to wish him a speedy recovery,” Puel told BT Sport after the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Hoddle went on to manage England after spells in charge of Swindon and Chelsea and took them to the 1998 World Cup finals where they reached the second round before bowing out on penalties to Argentina.

He lost his job the following year after controversial remarks he made suggesting disabled people were paying the price for sins in past lives in an interview with The Times — the remarks all the stranger as he was an ardent fundraiser for disabled peoples charities.

Aside from his beloved Spurs he also managed Southampton and then finally Wolverhampton Wanderers but since he left them in 2006 he has steadily built up a reputation as a respected pundit.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		AS IT HAPPENED: Michael D Higgins re-elected as President of Ireland
    112,396  129
    2
    		Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    65,348  101
    3
    		Snow falls in parts of the country with lows of -2 degrees expected tonight
    57,204  15
    Fora
    1
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    359  0
    2
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    214  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    72,980  14
    2
    		Scannell the hero as last-gasp penalty sees Munster pull off stunning comeback win
    33,775  35
    3
    		Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'
    33,762  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried the €10 health store soap that Meghan Markle claims is her favourite body product
    9,059  0
    2
    		Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan, and David Schwimmer... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,223  1
    3
    		Viva La Vulva: Why the media needs to highlight female pleasure alongside the #MeToo movement
    2,696  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    Dublin's gun crime: '€500 for one that shoots or you can rent one that doesn't for €200'
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    Peter Casey says he is waiting on an apology from Leo Varadkar
    OPINION
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    Opinion: 'Of course, no one ever admits to being prejudiced against Travellers'
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    Gavin Duffy: 'I am disappointed, but no regrets'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie