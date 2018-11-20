Is alcohol value for money? When did you last use cannabis? Drugs survey to explore 'brave new world'

“JUST HOW MUCH do you trust the person you get drugs from?”

That is one of many questions posed in the latest edition of the Global Drugs Survey, a huge, independent research project aimed at gathering real-time data on how people around the world are using drugs.

Now in its 8th year, the survey which launches this month has already had over 550,000 people taking part over the years.

The first such survey was carried out in clubbers’ magazine MixMag 15 years ago to help build a picture of how recreational drugs were being used on the scene – and what problems (if any) clubbers were having with them.

Alongside Hot Press in Ireland, TheJournal.ie are a media partner to the survey, giving you a chance to participate.

The survey is encrypted, all responses are anonymous and confidential and it doesn’t collect IP addresses.

You can do so by clicking here to get started.

The findings of the survey have formed the basis of research that has ended up in 50 peer-reviewed publications in the past six years.

Adam Winstock, consultant psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist, founded the Global Drug Survey.

He and his research team said that they use the feedback given by participants and help to translate it into “engaging, credible and useful information and drug use behaviour and free farm reduction resources”.

“This year we are exploring this brave new world,” they said.

This includes looking at how people rate different drugs, including alcohol, in terms of value for money.

The survey also looks at the impact of cannabis health warnings on people’s attitudes towards use, sexual assault in consent in the context of drug and alcohol use, and whether people would pay more for fair trade cocaine.

“Addressing issues such as overdose prevention, blood borne virus, irrational drug policies, inequitable application and human rights violations are central to shifting the way we can reduce harm from drug use on a global scale,” the research team said.

The Global Drugs Survey complements work done by research and advocacy groups who work for change in these important areas by focusing on the drug use patterns and potential harms of the hidden masses of non-dependent drug users.

The results of the survey will be published on TheJournal.ie early next year.