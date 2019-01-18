This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards

The change aims to bring about improvements in frequency and service levels.

By Órla Ryan Friday 18 Jan 2019, 3:20 PM
15 minutes ago 1,778 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4447547
National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham and James Caffrey, Head of Finance at Go-Ahead Ireland.
Image: Julian Behal Photography
National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham and James Caffrey, Head of Finance at Go-Ahead Ireland.
National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham and James Caffrey, Head of Finance at Go-Ahead Ireland.
Image: Julian Behal Photography

NINE MORE BUS routes are to be operated by Go-Ahead Ireland instead of Dublin Bus from Sunday onwards.

The routes in question are: 17, 104, 114, 161, 220, 236, 238, 239 and 270. 

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said passengers on these routes “will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels”.

A spokesperson said the development will also free up resources, allowing the NTA to commence a programme of service improvements and modifications on Dublin Bus routes in the coming weeks. 

NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said the changes being introduced this weekend are “part of an overall process of increasing frequency and improving services on about 50 bus routes in Dublin”. 

“This process which got under way in September will be the biggest programme of service improvements that the NTA has ever approved,” Graham stated. 

Public tendering process 

The move will affect customers in areas such as Blackrock, with the 17 and the 104 routes; Dublin 15 with the 220, 236, 238 and 239; and Maynooth and Leixlip with the 26, the 66 and the new 66E.

Fares on these routes will remain unchanged, and the Leap Card, Free Travel Pass, Dublin Bus Rambler tickets and TaxSaver tickets will all be valid to use. 

A public tendering process to change the operator of these routes was undertaken by the NTA in 2017. Go-Ahead Ireland was awarded the contract to operate 10% of routes previously operated by Dublin Bus, primarily in the outer Dublin metropolitan area.

More details about the service changes are available here.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

