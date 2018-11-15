FSAI recalls batch of raw goats milk over E Coli contamination concerns

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled a batch of raw goats milk over concerns that it could contain E Coli causing bacteria.

The authority has recalled the batch of Goldsmith Goats Raw Goats Milk following the detection of Escherichia coli O157 vt1 in a batch with the use-by date 18 November 2018.

The authority said that all batches of the milk with the above use-by date have been recalled.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in locations where the implicated raw goats’ milk has been sold, with customers advised to return or dispose of all bottles.

The authority added that anyone who has consumed the product and feels unwell should contact their doctor.