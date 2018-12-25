This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 December, 2018
Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for

From comedies to crime dramas, here’s ten different shows

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 8:15 PM
42 minutes ago 4,093 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4402001
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

SO MANY TV series to stream, so little time… But if you’re looking for something new to watch, let us give you some tips.

Comedy

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt's Creek Source: CBC

Look. This is the perfect time of year to binge on Schitt’s Creek. It takes a little while to get going but once you’re in, you’re a fan for life. It’s about a rich Canadian family who lose all their money, and have to move to the town of Schitt’s Creek, which they bought as a joke for their son on his 16th birthday. This stars the amazing Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, and is a real treat.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Fade Street

Fade Street Source: RTÉ

This is technically reality TV, but we’re filing it under comedy anyway. If you missed this first time around, time to catch up. Did you know how Vogue Williams got famous? It was through this reality TV show about a group of friends living in a flat on (you guessed it) Fade St in Dublin. There’s nothing else like it on TV.

Available to stream on the RTÉ Player.

The Good Place

Good place Source: NBC

One of the most critically acclaimed comedies from recent years, US series The Good Place follows New Jersey woman Eleanor’s struggle through the afterlife to define what it means to be good. Not particularly dense, but clever enough to keep you coming back for more, you’ll also be thankful for its feelgood nature when the post-Christmas blues arrive as the festive season starts to wind down.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Brass Eye

Brass Eye Source: Channel 4

Fake news in the era before fake news. Chris Morris’ controversial parody of current affairs shows took satire to its most extreme, roping unwitting celebrities into endorsing campaigns against fictitious drugs that make people to cry themselves to death, “bad AIDS”, and paedophiles. It’s almost tragic that there are only seven episodes to enjoy, but that might be a positive for those who can’t commit to too much viewing over the festive period. Not for the faint-hearted.

Available to stream on All4.

Drama

Over the Garden Wall

OTGW Source: Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network’s first mini-series is one that appeals to audiences of all ages, like the company’s other series Adventure Time. It tells the story of two brothers who wander through a place called ‘the Unknown’ as they try to find their way home. Like Adventure Time, there’s a good blend of humour and clever writing to enthrall children and get adults thinking, and best of all, it stands up to repeated viewing.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Manhunt: Unabomber

Manhunt Source: Netflix

The renowned true-crime drama provides an in-depth look at how FBI profiler Jim Fitzgerald tracked down the deadliest serial bomber in history. But the narrative is more than a simple black-and-white presentation of the story, with its characterisations helping to make it one of the most psychologically gripping true crime series in years.

Available to stream on Netflix.

The Crown

Crown Source: Netflix

One for fans of the royals and historical dramas, the first two seasons of The Crown tell the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 right up to the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. Well-acted and well-written, the series manages to capture the politics of the royal family while giving a detailed history lesson on the goings on at Buckingham Palace.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Crime

Taken Down

TD Source: RTÉ

Earlier this year, RTÉ saw Love/Hate writer Stuart Carolan and director David Caffrey team up again for a new Irish crime drama. Taken Down follows the investigation into the death of a young Nigerian girl who had been living in a Direct Provision centre in Dublin. It retains the gritty realism that made Love/Hate one of the broadcaster’s biggest dramas ever, while it also successfully navigates the exploration of an ongoing social issue in Ireland.

Available to stream on the RTÉ Player.

Fargo

Fargo Source: FX

Inspired by the Oscar-nominated Coen Brothers film of the same title, Fargo is similar to HBO’s True Detective in that it changes its era, storyline and (mostly) characters and cast each season. In the first, set in 2006, detectives attempt to solve several crimes which they believe are linked to a hitman and an insurance salesman. The series won three Emmies and was nominated for 15 more, which should be more than enough to recommend it to potential viewers.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Unforgotten

Unforgotten Source: ITV

Stepping away from Scandi and morality-questioning crime dramas of recent years, ITV’s Unforgotten reverts to the classic whodunnit storyline as it follows DCI Cassie Stuart and DS Sunil “Sunny” Khan’s investigation into a historical murder. The use of conventional narrative doesn’t take away from its storytelling though, which has a distinctly British feel akin to Inspector Morse or Midsomer Murders. A must-watch for those who prefer straight-up police procedurals.

Available to stream on Netflix.

With reporting from Aoife Barry.

