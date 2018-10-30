Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?

IN YESTERDAY’S BUDGET announcement in the UK, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the introduction of a new digital services tax aimed at tech giants.

The so-called “Google Tax” will only affect companies that generate over €562 million in global revenue, and is expected to raise £400 million a year.

Hammond said: “It is only right that these global giants with profitable businesses in the UK pay their fair share.”

The issue of tech giants paying tax has also been highlighted numerous times in the Irish context, not least over the €13 billion Apple were ordered by the EU to pay back to Ireland – which the Irish government has contested.

So, today we’re asking you: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a ‘Google tax’?

