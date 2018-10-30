This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?

The measure was announced in the UK’s Budget yesterday but, with many tech giants located here, should Ireland do the same?

By Sean Murray Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 12,188 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4312385
Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the Budget yesterday
Image: Stephen Chung/Xinhua/PA Images
Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the Budget yesterday
Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the Budget yesterday
Image: Stephen Chung/Xinhua/PA Images

IN YESTERDAY’S BUDGET announcement in the UK, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the introduction of a new digital services tax aimed at tech giants.

The so-called “Google Tax” will only affect companies that generate over €562 million in global revenue, and is expected to raise £400 million a year. 

Hammond said: “It is only right that these global giants with profitable businesses in the UK pay their fair share.”

The issue of tech giants paying tax has also been highlighted numerous times in the Irish context, not least over the €13 billion Apple were ordered by the EU to pay back to Ireland – which the Irish government has contested.

So, today we’re asking you: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a ‘Google tax’?


Poll Results:





