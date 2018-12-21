Gardaí probe aggravated burglary in Cork after balaclava-wearing men break into house

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in the Gortnacloona area of Bantry in Cork last night.

Two men dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas entered a house at around 11.45pm. They threatened the occupants of the house before leaving the scene.

Gardaí said no injuries were sustained during the incident and that the men left the scene in a car possibly in the direction of Drimoleague.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have any information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Gortnacloona/Drimoleague area, who may have dash cam or CCTV footage between the hours of 11.30pm and 12.30am that night to contact Gardai in Bantry on 027 20860.”