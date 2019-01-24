This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government set to lose vote on Israeli goods trade ban Bill, as ministers vow to abstain

Junior Minister John Halligan said he is comfortable with his abstention from the vote, stating that ‘the important thing is, the Bill will pass’.

By Christina Finn Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 6:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,628 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4455396
Members of the Independent Alliance are to abstain on a vote on the Occupied Territories Bill today.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Members of the Independent Alliance are to abstain on a vote on the Occupied Territories Bill today.
Members of the Independent Alliance are to abstain on a vote on the Occupied Territories Bill today.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to lose a vote in the Dáil today on a Bill that seeks to ban trade on goods from areas from illegally occupied areas. 

In a further blow, members of the Independent Alliance in government are set to abstain from the vote.

Junior Minister John Halligan said he has long campaigned for Palestinian rights, adding that he will abstain from the vote today. 

Transport Minister Shane Ross and Junior Minister for Disabilities Finian McGrath will also abstain. 

The ministers sought a free vote on the issue from Tánaiste Simon Coveney, but following numerous talks on the issue over the summer, the members decided to abstain. 

Impact of government members voting yes 

Halligan said Coveney advised the IA members that their concerns about the impact of members of the Irish government voting in favour of this Bill, particularly from the US, he said. 

Halligan told TheJournal.ie that he is comfortable with his abstention from the vote, stating that “the important thing is, the Bill will pass”.

The only party opposed to the Bill is Fine Gael. Had the numbers been tighter, Halligan said it would have been another story.

He also confirmed that the issue of the Israeli embassy closing because some members of government might vote in favour of the Bill was raised. 

Yesterday, Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins said he “hoped it wouldn’t come to that”, stating that it was “an overreaction”.

The Bill, which was produced in the Seanad by Senator Frances Black, “is an important tool in demonstrating that Ireland is opposed to illegal occupations wherever they occur” said Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins yesterday.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told TheJournal.ie that the advice government has received from the Attorney General is the legislation is “not legally sound”. 

EU fines

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, he said the Bill asks the government to do something that it does not have the power to do, adding that if brought into effect, it faces massive EU fines for differentiating our trade rules. 

A number of other legal minds, including the former Attorney General Michael McDowell have said the Bill does not contravene European trade law.

Ross is understood to have sought further detail on the advice from the Attorney General.

Due to the make up of the numbers, it is a certainty that the government will lose the vote.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan appealed to the government not to put a ‘money message’ on the Bill which would stall the legislation and prevent it from progressing to the next Stage and being heard in committee. 

Blocking the Bill

A money message effectively means that the government states that to pass such legislation would cost money to the Exchequer. Opposition Bills are generally not permitted to do so. 

Fianna Fáil’s Daragh O’Brien told the Tánaiste yesterday that this Bill was delayed last year in order to allow Coveney to raise the issues at European level. Referencing a letter from Coveney, O’Brien said this was not done. 

He said now was the time to act on the issue, and send a moral message internationally, that might encourage other nations to follow suit.

Coveney said it was a “certainty” that a money message would be placed on the Bill – effectively blocking the legislation.

He said the legislation has “legal, political and practical” effects.

Coveney added that Ireland has a powerful voice at EU and UN level to advocate for the Palestinian people, stating that that is where Ireland can help, and that is his priority. 

Halligan told TheJournal.ie that Independent Alliance members in government would continue to advocate and put pressure on their Fine Gael colleagues to progress the Bill.

People Before Profit Paul Murphy said if the words of Halligan and other members of the IA mean anything over the last number of years they would be “tripping over themselves to vote yes” today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bikini Climber' dies after falling into ravine in Taiwan
    68,805  49
    2
    		Emiliano Sala search: Footballer presumed dead as rescuers suspend search
    60,709  32
    3
    		'Treating us as if we're stupid?': Minister pressured to answer direct question on border in Morning Ireland interview
    50,420  139
    Fora
    1
    		'It's tough turning away customers - we can’t be all things to all people'
    550  0
    2
    		Hauliers want to run their trucks on greener fuel - but there's hardly anywhere to top up the tank
    238  0
    3
    		VideoDoc is backing a new Irish video-vet service for pets
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		'Eddie went past me just before and said, 'get ready for a few grenades''
    34,423  17
    2
    		'When you mentioned you were going training, people would laugh at you'
    31,461  3
    3
    		Fulham striker Kamara arrested after fight at club's training ground
    25,394  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		"Don't bother telling anyone they're 'too easily offended' if you were outraged over what Azealia Banks said on Instagram"
    9,212  8
    2
    		People are ripping the piss out of these Boohoo 'maternity' models
    9,084  4
    3
    		Matthew Lewis told the public they can keep his wallet if they return just one item inside... it's The Dredge
    5,939  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon groped the &quot;privates&quot; of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped the "privates" of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    GARDAí
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    DUBLIN
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death
    Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years
    DERRY
    Cast of Derry Girls to be immortalised with mural in Derry City
    Cast of Derry Girls to be immortalised with mural in Derry City
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Security alerts in Derry lifted as police say all three were 'hoaxes'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie