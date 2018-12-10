This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner

Keith Connorton has gone on trial charged with the killing of 29-year-old Graham McKeever in 2017.

By Natasha Reid Monday 10 Dec 2018, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,322 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4386350
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A 40 YEAR-OLD Dublin man has gone on trial, charged with the murder of another man who was in a relationship with his former partner.

Keith Connorton is accused of stabbing Graham McKeever to death as the 29-year-old came to the aid of the accused’s former partner.

Mr Connorton of Deerpark Avenue in Tallaght was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today, charged with murdering the deceased at an apartment there on 18 February 2017.

Dressed in a checked shirt, he stood and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in to hear the trial, and Brendan Grehan SC opened the case on behalf of the prosecution.

He said that there was one other person present when Mr McKeever met his death: the mother of Mr Connorton’s child.

The then 28-year-old Claire McGrath had been in a relationship with the accused for three years, and they had been living in that apartment on Deerpark Avenue.

However, the prosecution claimed that she had effectively broken up with Mr Connorton about six months before this offence.

This was because she believed that the accused was unable to kick his drug habit, and she began seeing the deceased.

“So you are dealing with somewhat of a love triangle, if I can put it that way,” said Mr Grehan.

“Mr McKeever was invited to stay over at her apartment on the night,” he explained.

He said that the deceased was in bed there when, sometime before 4.30am, Ms McGrath heard a noise.

“She got up to investigate and discovered Mr Connorton was in the apartment. It appears he had a key,” he continued.

“The prosecution case is that Mr Connorton became aware that Mr McKeever was in the apartment and Ms McGrath was, in effect, being threatened by Mr Connorton, who had armed himself with a knife from the kitchen,” he said.

“When Mr McKeever came to her aid, he ended up getting fatally stabbed in the chest.”

The barrister also told the jury that the deceased had been stabbed a number of times, ‘significantly’, in the back.

Mr Grehan also understood that the accused would be asserting self-defence.

The trial continues tomorrow morning before Mr Justice Tony Hunt.

Comments have been closed as the story relates to active legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    74,756  83
    2
    		Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed
    74,312  44
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: An engineer in Kildare on €70,000 who is thinking about leaving the country
    69,603  90
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    232  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    141  0
    The42
    1
    		Wilderness to Leinster champions - Mullinalaghta story sums up magic of club game
    25,332  18
    2
    		'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    21,884  5
    3
    		Ireland U19 winger produces outrageous finish against Australia
    21,623  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you're as lazy as me, this €2.50 Penneys brush cleanser will change your life
    18,470  1
    2
    		We should cut Jack Fincham some slack for his comments about Dani in that 'secret' recording from the pub
    8,050  1
    3
    		Meghan Markle's dad said the Royals have done 'awful' things and gotten away with them ...it's The Dredge
    5,697  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    FOOTBALL
    Two doctors probed over footballer Astori's death
    Two doctors probed over footballer Astori's death
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress
    Liverpool tie down key defender as Joe Gomez signs new long-term deal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie