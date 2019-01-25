This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After years of dispute, Greece ratifies new name deal with Macedonia

Greek media polls show a majority of respondents are against the change

By AFP Friday 25 Jan 2019, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,710 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4459677
Opponents of Prespa Agreement at a rally outside Greek Parliament
Image: AP/PA Images
Opponents of Prespa Agreement at a rally outside Greek Parliament
Opponents of Prespa Agreement at a rally outside Greek Parliament
Image: AP/PA Images

GREEK LAWMAKERS TODAY ratified a landmark name change deal with neighbouring Macedonia: the Prespa agreement. 

On January 11, Macedonia’s parliament backed a constitutional revision to change the name to the Republic of North Macedonia, but for the deal to go through, it had to be approved by Greek MPs.

A narrow majority of 153 MPs in the 300-seat chamber approved the deal, with several independent lawmakers supporting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party.

The deal is a diplomatic triumph for Tsipras, ending one of the world’s most stubborn diplomatic disputes, an AFP count showed.

Athens has objected to its neighbour being called Macedonia since 1991, because Greece has a northern province of the same name.

In ancient times it was a source of intense pride for Greeks, as the cradle of Alexander the Great’s empire. 

Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party secured the vote with the support of several independent MPs.

“With this agreement, Greece regains… its history, its symbols, its tradition,” Tsipras told the chamber ahead of the vote during the two-day debate, calling an end to “thirty years of hypocrisy”.

He stressed that Macedonia will now be “a friend, an ally, a supporter for cooperation, peace and security in the area.”

Making a deal

Greece must also ratify a protocol approving Macedonia’s membership of NATO to make the UN-sponsored agreement final. This is expected to take place next month.

In addition to normalising relations between the two countries, implementation of the agreement will make it possible for Macedonia to join the European Union. Previously, it was blocked by Athens’ veto. 

Critics say the agreement — which drops Greece’s objections to an official Macedonian language and identity — opens the way for possible cultural usurpation and trade disputes.

Controversy

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of the conservative New Democracy party said the agreement “creates new problems” and “awakens nationalism”.

“Your foreign policy is superficial and ignorant… you should be ashamed,” he told the government.

In response, Tsipras insisted yesterday that “we never had a Macedonian language. Alexander the Great spoke Greek.”

But in Greece, Macedonia’s name still fuels political and social controversy, ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled in October. 

Protests have been held in both countries against the agreement, some of them violent. Lawmakers in Greece have reported threats and arson attacks against their homes.

Two polls held by Greek media showed that more than 60% of respondents were against the deal. 

On Sunday, clashes between police and masked protesters left 40 people injured as tens of thousands demonstrated in Athens against the name change.

The government blamed far-right extremists and the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party for the violence.

© – AFP, 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man has 'flashbacks' of being masturbated during examination by surgeon, court told
    21,933  0
    Fora
    1
    		Limerick waste software firm AMCS is hunting for more deals after its latest acquisition
    216  0
    The42
    1
    		0-11 for Galway's Niland as NUIG dump reigning champions UL out of the Fitzgibbon Cup
    11,693  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    1,801  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    Stable owner who raped girl receives partially suspended sentence
    GARDAí
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare
    DUBLIN
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    Man arrested over alleged sexual assault at Dublin hospital
    Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    COURT
    Judge relocates court sitting to mucky field for farmers' dispute over a wall
    Judge relocates court sitting to mucky field for farmers' dispute over a wall
    Over 200 claims made against Bus Éireann School Transport Scheme
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie