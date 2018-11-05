This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 5 November, 2018
Investigation launched into 'vile' Grenfell Tower effigy video

Footage of a group of people laughing while a model of the tragic tower burns has gone viral.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 5 Nov 2018, 6:19 PM
51 minutes ago 4,374 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4323926

LONDON’S METROPOLITAN POLICE are investigating an “appalling” video showing a model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

The video shows a group of people placing an effigy of the public housing bloc, where dozens of people were killed in an inferno last June, onto a bonfire.

An England flag can be seen in the background as several people can be heard laughing and joking while the model goes up in flames.

The effigy featured cutouts of people trapped inside the doomed building and even one person dangling from the roof.

One person says “jump out the window” while others shout “help me, help me”. Another man can be heard saying “that’s what happens when they don’t pay their rent”.

grenfell-2

Commander Stuart Cundy, who is leading the investigation into the tower fire, said: “I am frankly appalled by the callous nature of the video posted online. A total of 71 people died in the fire at Grenfell Tower, so many people lost so many loved ones, and many more have been deeply affected. To mock that disaster in such a crude way is vile.

I can’t imagine the distress this video will undoubtedly cause to bereaved families and survivors.

He added that the Met’s Grenfell Tower investigation team is taking the matter very seriously and any offences that have been committed will be fully investigated.

The Justice4Grenfell campaign group released a statement  branding the video an “act of hate”.

“This is clearly a hate crime and as a society we should never tolerate these types of blatant acts of hatred,” it said.

The UK’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid also condemned the video, calling it “disgusting, shameful, behaviour”.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

