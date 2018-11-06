Five men arrested after 'vile' video shows Grenfell Tower effigy being burned at bonfire

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence in connection with an investigation into a video posted online that shows an effigy of Grenfell Tower being burned.

The Metropolitan Police said the men, aged 49, 19,46,55 and 49, were arrested after they handed themselves in to a south London police station at 10pm yesterday. They have been taken into custody.

Seventy-two people died after a massive fire engulfed the London tower block in June 2017.

The video shows a group of people placing an effigy of the public housing block onto a bonfire before laughing and saying “jump out the window”, “help me, help me” and “that’s what happens when they don’t pay their rent”.

Commander Stuart Cundy, who is leading the investigation into the tower fire, said he is “appalled” by the video.

So many people lost so many loved ones, and many more have been deeply affected. To mock that disaster in such a crude way is vile. I can’t imagine the distress this video will undoubtedly cause to bereaved families and survivors.

The Justice4Grenfell campaign group released a statement saying: “This is clearly a hate crime and as a society we should never tolerate these types of blatant acts of hatred.”

To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the incident as “utterly unacceptable”.