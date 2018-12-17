This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

15-year-old activist tells climate negotiators at UN summit they are 'not mature enough'

Over the weekend, nations struck a deal to breathe life into the landmark 2015 Paris climate treaty.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 17 Dec 2018, 9:42 AM
54 minutes ago 3,353 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399317
Greta Thunberg
Image: DPA/PA Images
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg
Image: DPA/PA Images

15-YEAR-OLD Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has told world negotiators at the United Nations COP24 conference that they are “not mature enough” to “tell it like is” when it comes to climate change. 

Over the weekend, nations struck a deal to breathe life into the landmark 2015 Paris climate treaty after marathon UN talks that failed to match the ambition the world’s most vulnerable countries need to avert dangerous global warming.

Delegates from nearly 200 states finalised a common rulebook designed to deliver the Paris goals of limiting global temperature rises to well below two degrees Celsius.

States already dealing with devastating floods, droughts and extreme weather made worse by climate change said the package agreed in the mining city of Katowice lacked the bold ambition to cut emissions the world needed.

Addressing the conference in Krakow, Poland last week, Thunberg accused negotiators of “stealing” the future from future generations. 

“You only speak of green eternal economic growth because you are too scared of being unpopular. You only talk about moving forward with the same bad ideas that got us into this mess, even when the only sensible thing to do is pull the emergency brake,” Thunberg said. 

You are not mature enough to tell it like is. Even that burden you leave to us children. But I don’t care about being popular. I care about climate justice and the living planet. 

Thunberg has become a leading name in the growing campaign from youth across the planet, pleading on lawmakers and corporations to slash greenhouse gas emissions and avert runaway global warming. 

She shot to fame back home after she began a one-child strike outside the Swedish parliament, which she said she will continue until the government commits to action that will honour the promises it made in Paris.  

She said that despite the irrefutable evidence of the dangers posed by climate change, politicians still refuse to take the issue seriously.

Speaking at the COP24, she said: “The year 2078, I will celebrate my 75th birthday. If I have children maybe they will spend that day with me. Maybe they will ask me about you. Maybe they will ask why you didn’t do anything while there was still time to act. 

You say you love your children above all else, and yet you are stealing their future in front of their very eyes. 
Until you start focusing on what needs to be done rather than what is politically possible, there is no hope. We cannot solve a crisis without treating a crisis. 

Thunberg added that the world needs to “keep the fossil fuels in the ground” and to “focus on equity”. 

“We have come here to let you know that change is coming, whether you like it or not. The real power belongs to the people,” she concluded. 

 Ireland

Last week, Ireland’s performance in taking action against climate change was ranked the worst in Europe in a new report

The Climate Change Performance Index ranked Ireland 48th out of 56 countries, with a score of 40.84, far below the EU average of 60.65. 

The report examined a total of 56 countries and ranked them across a number of criteria to assess, to what extent, their actions were in line with commitments under the Paris Agreement 2015. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton acknowledged that Ireland “needs to do an awful lot more” in terms of tackling climate change. 

Bruton said that Ireland has committed to reducing its emissions by 30% by 2030. 

However, he added: “We are starting that period, we will be way off track, we will be only 1% down on 2005. Instead of having being halfway through a process to 2030, we will be virtually starting out afresh. 

We have to massively accelerate the actions we are taking to achieve the commitments we have made for 2030. 

“There’s no doubt about it, we have the greatest ground to make up. We have our strengths, one of the things we have been good at is bringing renewables onto our grid, but we need to do that much faster,” he said. 

With reporting by AFP. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair have both ripped into Theresa May's handling of Brexit
    27,217  58
    Fora
    1
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		Brilliant late assist from Shane Long helps Southampton end Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run
    9,311  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A tribute to Crackbird, and the lengths celebs would go to for its chicken
    141  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    DUBLIN
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    DATA PROTECTION
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    Public consultation on children's data protection rights will begin next week
    LEO VARADKAR
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    Taoiseach: 'JobPath may not be needed in the future'
    Taoiseach's department has spent nearly €500k on video production since Varadkar took office

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie