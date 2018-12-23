This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Logjam' of legislation in Dáil might require reintroduction of the controversial guillotine

The Taoiseach said he would like all Brexit legislation to be included in one big Bill.

By Christina Finn Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,811 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4408144
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he will consider re-introducing the ‘guillotining’  of legislation in the Dáil next year. 

The guillotine is a legislative tool which allows for a debate on a piece of legislation to be stopped after an agreed period of time, regardless of what stage the debate is at. 

The Fine Gael-Labour government was criticised for the overuse of the guillotine.

In 2013, its use was even criticised by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan who condemned the use of ‘guillotine’ motions to kill off any debate from the opposition.

The Taoiseach made his comments about its reintroduction as the government faces another complication from Brexit next year – the sheer amount of changes to Irish law that will need to take place to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

At least 45 legislative changes will be needed, including over 20 pieces of primary legislation.

In order to accommodate this in the Dáil schedule, Ministers have been asked to prioritise legislation so that it can be passed before March, as law changes relating to a no-deal Brexit would cause a backlog. 

Varadkar said the guillotine could be the answer to getting through that backlog:

Under the last government I was a member of, with Fine Gael and Labour, we used the guillotine and used it copiously and perhaps used it too much. And we rushed things through and they didn’t get proper consideration.
I think we now have the other extreme where we never put a time limit on debates and that allows that legislation to be held up and other legislation not to get done. I think that’s something we’re gonna have to give some consideration to in the new year and the new session.

Due to the government not holding a majority in either House, the Taoiseach said he can’t impose a guillotine anymore.

However, he suggested the Oireachtas Business Committee or perhaps the major parties or groups might agree “that an issue deserves 20 hours debate but 20 should be enough you know? So perhaps we can do something to improve the pipeline and flow of legislation next year on that basis”.

Brexit legislation

It is not the first time such a call has been made this year. Opposition parties had been called on to agree to the return of the legislative guillotine in the Dáil due to the threat of having the abortion legislation significantly delayed.

The Taoiseach said the volume of Brexit legislation could clog up the Dáil early next year.

Varadkar said he wants the Brexit legislation to be included in one big Bill, but there are issues with this option.

“Ideally we’d do it in one single omnibus bill, one Brexit Bill. I’m told by the Attorney General that we might not be able to do that but we’re going to try do it in maybe three or four or perhaps five…

“When you consider that a parliament passes about 40-50 pieces of primary legislation in any one year, four or five would be maybe 10 or 12% of the load. We’d rather not have to use parliamentary time on it. It’s not going to stop everything but it will take up time,” he said, adding that in 2018 there have also been delays due to filibustering by some TDs.

“We’ve had a bit of a legislative logjam already this year, largely because of effective filibusters on a few Bills. On the abortion legislation in the Dáil, on the road traffic legislation in the Dáil and at the moment in the Seanad when it comes to the Judicial Appointments Bill.”

He concluded:

“And while people may feel very strongly about this legislation, by holding it up they actually hold up everything else too. So the Judicial Council legislation is delayed and lots of other legislation is delayed for those reasons – and that’s a big problem.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    94,072  38
    2
    		'Yellow vest' protesters demonstrate at KBC headquarters as gardaí probe Dublin attacks
    91,379  206
    3
    		Two arrested over 'criminal use of drones' as disruption continues at Gatwick
    37,980  26
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    65,724  27
    2
    		As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    42,262  24
    3
    		Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    32,760  86
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty left a big impression after talking about EB and eh, kebabs, on the Late Late
    4,737  0
    2
    		Emily Blunt's reaction to hearing Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out on performing for Beyoncé is understandable, TBH
    3,880  0
    3
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    3,599  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    HSE
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HSE launches new crisis pregnancy website to give women information on abortions
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    DUBLIN
    Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run
    Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie