Quiz: How well do you know your Halloween movies?
Trick or treat?
Michael Myers' mask in Halloween was famously made from a mask of which actor?
Harrison Ford
William Shatner
David Hasselhoff
Al Pacino
Whose character is killed in the opening scene of 1996 slasher film Scream?
Drew Barrymore
Courteney Cox
Neve Campbell
David Arquette
What is the number of the room in The Shining's Overlook Hotel that you should probably stay away from?
237
247
257
267
What are the names of the Sanderson sisters in Halloween classic Hocus Pocus?
Winifred, Sarah and Dani
Winifred, Emily and Mary
Winifred, Sarah and Mary
Winifred, Sarah and Allison
Who composed the iconic theme music in The Exorcist?
Robert Wyatt
Robert Plant
John Denver
Mike Oldfied
Including this year's release, how many films are in the Halloween franchise?
7
9
11
13
Which of these is NOT the title of a film in the Chucky franchise?
Bride of Chucky
Return of Chucky
Seed of Chucky
Cult of Chucky
This image is on the poster of which horror film?
The Blair Witch Project
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Cabin in the Woods
Hereditary
What is the profession of Bruce Willis' character in The Sixth Sense?
Preacher
Psychologist
Teacher
Football coach
"A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some ____ ____ and a nice chianti."
Lima beans
Fava beans
Kidney beans
Pinto beans
