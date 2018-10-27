Quiz: How well do you know your Halloween movies?

Michael Myers' mask in Halloween was famously made from a mask of which actor? Flickr/Michel Curi Harrison Ford William Shatner

David Hasselhoff Al Pacino

Whose character is killed in the opening scene of 1996 slasher film Scream? Wikimedia Drew Barrymore Courteney Cox

Neve Campbell David Arquette

What is the number of the room in The Shining's Overlook Hotel that you should probably stay away from? Movieclips 237 247

257 267

What are the names of the Sanderson sisters in Halloween classic Hocus Pocus? Wikimedia Winifred, Sarah and Dani Winifred, Emily and Mary

Winifred, Sarah and Mary Winifred, Sarah and Allison

Who composed the iconic theme music in The Exorcist? Wikimedia Robert Wyatt Robert Plant

John Denver Mike Oldfied

Including this year's release, how many films are in the Halloween franchise? Wikimedia 7 9

11 13

Which of these is NOT the title of a film in the Chucky franchise? Wikimedia Bride of Chucky Return of Chucky

Seed of Chucky Cult of Chucky

This image is on the poster of which horror film? Wikimedia The Blair Witch Project The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Cabin in the Woods Hereditary

What is the profession of Bruce Willis' character in The Sixth Sense? Wikimedia Preacher Psychologist

Teacher Football coach