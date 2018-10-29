OPINION: Don't let your dog greet trick-or-treaters and other tips to keep your pet stress-free

FIREWORKS, BONFIRES AND strangers in unusual clothing coming to your door are just some of the reasons why animals might be a little jittery on Halloween.

We had advice last night on how to keep your home and family safe around this time of year - but Halloween can also a scary time for our furry friends.

We spoke to Una O’Toole, Head of Veterinary Services at the Irish Blue Cross in Dublin, about what pet owners can do to make sure their animals aren’t stressed out this Wednesday night.