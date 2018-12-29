Flights suspended at Hannover Airport after car breaks onto runway

Police on the runway after the incident. Source: DPA/PA Images

FLIGHTS IN AND out of Hannover Airport in Germany are currently suspended after a car drove on to the runway.

Police said the driver broke through gates at around 3.40pm local time.

He reached the apron before police were able to stop the car and arrest the man.

There are unconfirmed reports the driver was attempting to reach a plane which had just landed.

Part of terminal A was closed but the two other terminals were open, police told German news agency DPA.

Incoming flights were being diverted to other airports.

More details as we get them. Additional reporting by AFP.