This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Happy Pear to enjoy record revenues of €10 million this year

The business now operates three outlets – two in Greystones and one in Clondalkin.

By Gordon Deegan Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 5:23 PM
44 minutes ago 4,969 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355229
Stephen and David Flynn of the Happy Pear pictured with Dustin the Turkey in 2017.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews,ie
Stephen and David Flynn of the Happy Pear pictured with Dustin the Turkey in 2017.
Stephen and David Flynn of the Happy Pear pictured with Dustin the Turkey in 2017.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews,ie

THE FOOD EMPIRE being built by Greystones twins David and Stephen Flynn is to enjoy record revenues of €10 million this year.

The soaring revenues at the twin’s Flynn & Flynn Global Trade Ltd compare to revenues of just over €4 million in 2015 as the business has enjoyed exponential growth in the last few years.

The costs of expansion at the business contributed to the Flynn firm recording post-tax losses last year of €578,713 as revenues increased by 49% to around €8 million.

According to a spokeswoman for the Happy Pear: “Throughout 2017 we invested significantly in our business capabilities, which has enabled us to extend our food production and café business and support our further growth.

“We expanded our food production and product portfolio and added the necessary skills and systems to enable us to grow sustainably and to successfully operate in Ireland and in our fledgling export markets, mainly the UK.”

The loss at the business – which started back in 2004 as a small vegetable shop – coincided with the business investing in the opening of a new café in Clondalkin, Dublin.

The spokeswoman said: “Additionally, we continued to invest in our brand and our online reach is currently at almost one million.”

She said the business enjoyed a 49% jump in revenues in 2017, adding: “We have been performing in line with our expectations to generate earnings in 2018. We have an estimated turnover of around €10 million for 2018.”

Increase in staff numbers 

Underlining the expansion of the firm, the number of people employed by the business last year increased from 93 to 137 – with staff costs increasing from €2 million to €3.5 million.

The business has over 30 separate products for sale in shops, including a vegan range in Waitrose & Partners stores. It now operates three Happy Pear outlets – two in Greystones, Co Wicklow and one in Clondalkin. 

The new accounts show that the firm’s cash pile last year reduced from €1.33 million to €254,510. The loss last year resulted in the business’s shareholder funds reducing from €1.48 million to €903,577.

The Flynn twins sit on the board with Darragh Flynn, Donal Flynn and Paul Murphy – the aggregate pay to directors more than doubled from €95,598 to €216,575.

At the end of last year, the business owed the directors a total of €136,655 in loans.

The loss last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €147,708. The value of the company’s tangible assets last year increased from €913,775 to €1.332 million.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    93,691  71
    2
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    52,420  6
    3
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    50,092  10
    Fora
    1
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    466  0
    2
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    298  0
    3
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    42,932  46
    2
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    25,993  37
    3
    		'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    22,325  60
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    12,084  1
    2
    		So, Ariana Grande and her mam just dragged Piers Morgan over his criticisms of women in music
    3,945  0
    3
    		Poll: Did you manage to get your hands on Spice Girls tickets this morning?
    3,164  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    GARDAí
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    CHRISTMAS
    The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    Poll: Will you start your Christmas shopping on Cyber Monday?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie