This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The features of online hate speech in Ireland and why it's often not flagged

A DCU report said that there were two types of people who posted hate speech: those “versed” in it and those who just reproduce it.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 9:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,459 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4366199
Image: Shutterstock/RoSonic
Image: Shutterstock/RoSonic

AN ACADEMIC REPORT has tracked the features of hate speech on Facebook and Twitter has found that there’s a tendency to circumvent social media community rules by using slang, irony, and pseudo-scientific references as a defence.

The report references Ibrahim Halawa and the stabbing in Dundalk as “trigger events” for hate speech, but notes that there is a “constant undercurrent of racially-toxic contents in circulation at any given time”.

It highlighted “a link between racist harassment and hateful speech on Twitter, with Irish Twitter users being directly harassed, attacked, and bullied online by other accounts based in the US, UK, Australia and other locations”.

Called Hate Track: Tracking and Monitoring Racist Speech Online, the report outlined features of hate speech:

Variants of racist discourses include whataboutery (eg. ‘what about our own’), narratives of elsewhere (eg. ‘look at Sweden’), use of bogus statistics (eg. ‘80% of Africans are unemployed’), and metonymies (substituting a word with something closely related, here in an ironic sense, for eg. ‘religion of peace’ to refer to Islam typically used with a view to associate Islam with violence).

The report says that a discourse of what it means to be Irish is constructed “as exclusively White and Christian”, and said that calling out racism “leads to accusations of being over-sensitive, ‘playing the race card’, or ‘being racist against white people’”.

This includes comments such as “stop blaming everything on whites”, and “the fact is it was white people who ended slavery for all”.

The report also said that online racism manifests itself in a “variety of more or less ‘coded’ discourses, which often do not make explicit reference to ‘race’, narrowly intended as a descriptor of skin colour or observable features, such as hair or eye colour”.

In relation to immigration, hate speech against migrants and refugees revloves “mainly around three inter-related tropes: access to welfare and housing; moral deservedness; and the good versus bad immigrant”.

Typically, Traveller and Roma people are targeted as undeserving, ‘uncivilised’, thugs and criminals; they can further be targeted using a dehumanising language.

On who is posting the comments, it said there were two main groups: “people versed in a particular ideological and political language and discourse, and those who merely reproduce” those same comments.

The report also highlighted why online hate speech is underreported in Ireland.

The barriers to reporting that we identified here include a kind of ‘first amendment absolutism’, which suggests a poorly understood notion of what constitutes freedom of speech/expression in Europe; a position that such contents are better dealt with by the broader community, who will identify and appropriately shut down the ‘idiots’; a view of the reporting process as pointless in the face of extremely large volumes of online racism; and a ‘bystander’ effect, in which responsibility is diffused because there are many others exposed to the same contents.

Methodology

Definitions of what constitutes online toxicity vary greatly: some definitions refer to toxic language as “language that is uncivil, aggressive or rude, while others focus on the demeaning or stereotyping content of a message irrespective of the language used”.

The research used a tool for identification and tracking hate on certain social media channels, it takes a preliminary look on material collected over period of three months, and it explores reporting barriers and cultures that feed into decisions to report or not report online hate speech.

The tool is intended to determine the current state of the digital public sphere, as opposed to being a censorship or removal tool.

Participants pointed out that social media users and trolls in particular have become more and more skilled at evading possible accusations of racism as well as circumventing hate speech community rules by using slang, circumlocutions, irony, and ambiguity.

At the same time, crude racism seems to be making a comeback, this time supported by pseudo-scientific references to genetics. Another informant, a Traveller activist, mentioned the case of an anti-Traveller Facebook page:

This page was just putting up everything negative on Travellers, just like racist debates ‘are Travellers even human?’, ‘are Travellers Neanderthals?’… all this kind of stuff… and debates about DNA stuff and genetics… like our brains are not able to absorb information and you know… all this kind of stuff and you get a message from Facebook saying ‘it doesn’t breach our community standards’.

The conclusion stated that “it should also be noted that Facebook and Twitter are not a representative window into Irish society so our analysis of online racist discourses can only shed limited light on the broader dynamics of racism. Social media are not used evenly by different groups; it is likely that socioeconomically disadvantaged groups are the least represented on these platforms”.

Comments are off because a matter that is before the courts is mentioned.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		GSOC launches inquiry after driver killed and garda dragged for 500 metres by second car in Monaghan
    76,201  60
    2
    		'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)
    73,902  99
    3
    		Weather warnings expire but heavy rain and wind forecast in the wake of Storm Diana
    70,981  18
    Fora
    1
    		Two years after the 'double Irish' was shelved, Google used it to shift billions to Bermuda
    771  0
    2
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    380  0
    3
    		'I wish I spoke more languages - I often feel stupid at meetings where everyone is multilingual'
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    49,770  53
    2
    		Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    30,368  79
    3
    		Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    26,793  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Chris Hughes has been commended for This Morning appearance
    9,970  0
    2
    		Lindsay Lohan had a slightly salty response to being left out of Ariana Grande's new video
    9,327  1
    3
    		Poll: Where do you stand on the Beckham kiss backlash?
    8,299  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man (50) who threatened to put intimate images of ex-girlfriend on Facebook avoids jail
    Former Labour TD Michael McNamara wins appeal against dangerous driving conviction
    GARDAí
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Town in shock after popular local killed in incident where garda was dragged 500 metres by car
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    LEO VARADKAR
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Homeless figures to show fall in children in emergency accommodation, but rise in individuals presenting
    'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie