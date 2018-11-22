Garda probe as World War I sculpture 'The Hauntings Soldier' vandalised with red paint overnight

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after red paint was thrown over The Hauntings Soldier in Stephen’s Green Park last night.

The statue, made of pieces of scrap metal, was erected to commemorate the centenary celebration of the end of World War I.

It’s been at the main entrance to the iconic Dublin city park since 4 November, and will be there until next Monday, 26 November.

Gardaí told TheJournal.ie that it’s investigating criminal damage to a statue in the St Stephens Green at around 2am.

No arrests have been made at this stage and a scene is currently in place at the statue.

Cleaning teams are currently at the statue removing the paint by hand.

Patricia Walsh, a park visitor, said that there should have been temporary cameras put up when the statue was erected.

“[When I saw it] I was quite annoyed and despairing about the people who did it,” she said, adding that she had a granduncle who died in the First World War.

“I’d be very sad about it, and the ignorance of people.”

Staff doing the tough job of trying to clean the Haunted Soldier in Stephen’s Green after red paint was thrown over it at about 2am @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/q8tXzyIZ2H — Aoife Barry (@sweetoblivion26) November 22, 2018 Source: Aoife Barry /Twitter

Sabina Purcell, who brought the sculpture to Ireland, told TheJournal.ie that “it doesn’t reflect us as an island. We’ve moved on from this”.

“I was absolutely devastated because there’s tremendous good will. Thousands of thousands have seen this every day coming from all over the island of Ireland

- with reporting from Aoife Barry