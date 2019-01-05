The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #KILYGORDON: A man remains in garda custody following the discovery of the body of a woman in Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: An independent report on the controversial help-to-buy scheme found that it did not play a major role in increasing house prices.

3. #UK: A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on board a London-bound train after a day-long manhunt.

4. #ABORTION: Disability campaigners have raised concerns about the HSE’s My Options crisis pregnancy hotline not being accessible to people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

5. #SHUTDOWN: US President Donald Trump has declared the government shutdown could go on for “months or even years” as he threatens to declare a national emergency.

6. #ESCAPE ROOM: Five teenage girls died and one man was seriously injured after a fire broke out in a room where they playing an escape game in Poland.

7. #BREXIT: A Derry woman who is in the middle of trying to obtain Irish citizenship for her US husband has said that she fears Brexit will significantly delay their case.

8. #GARDAÍ: A garda whistleblower who submitted a protected disclosure alleging egregious malpractice within one garda station at the start of 2016 is still waiting for her case to be dealt with.

9. #BOTTOM OF THE PILE: Ryanair has been ranked as the UK’s least-liked short-haul airline for the sixth year running following a survey. (BBC News)