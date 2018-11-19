This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UK healthcare professional arrested on suspicion of poisoning patients

The allegations related to the alleged mistreatment and neglect on the stroke unit in November 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Nov 2018, 3:25 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/faustasyan
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/faustasyan

A HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL at a hospital in England has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients. 

Lancashire Police was contacted by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on 8 November after concerns were raised about the care provided to some patients. 

The allegations related to the alleged mistreatment and neglect on the stroke unit in November 2018. 

A healthcare professional was arrested in relation to these allegations. She was arrested on suspicion of administering any poison or noxious thing with the intent to injure and ill-treatment or wilful neglect. 

She has been bailed until 6  December. 

Officers are at the very early stages of their investigation and are working closely with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. 

“This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of mistreatment of patients by a healthcare professional at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,” Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston said. 

“The inquiry is complicated and we have a team of specialist detectives working on this case who are also offering support to those families who have had loved ones identified as potentially being involved,” she said. 

“Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients. We are working closely with the Trust as part of the investigation.” 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact UK police on 101 quoting log reference 0553 of November 14. 

Enquiries are ongoing. 

