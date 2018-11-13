'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow

STOLEN SIX YEARS ago, the Heart of St Laurence O’Toole was thought to have been lost forever from the chapels of Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin.

But after a garda investigation and an anonymous tip-off, the ancient relic was found this year and will now be back on display for the public tomorrow.

Reverend Dermot Dunne of Christ Church Cathedral says he held a belief that the heart would come back.

It’s a tangible link with the past and with a saint that’s revered as the Patron Saint of Dublin.

Born in Co Kildare in 1132, St Laurence was bishop of Glendalough before becoming Archbishop of Dublin during the time of the Anglo-Norman invasion of Ireland.

He would later die in Northern France while on pilgrimage to Rome in 1180. He was made a saint in 1226.

The Heart will be on free public display from 9.30am to 2pm tomorrow with a special ceremony in the evening.